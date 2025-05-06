Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of TSE:PMZ Q3 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.