STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 35,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

