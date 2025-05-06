What is B. Riley’s Estimate for SunCoke Energy Q2 Earnings?

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SXC stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.