Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Down 16.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides marketing focused online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company’s Propel IQ platform offers marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

