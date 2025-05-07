Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tuya by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 66,893 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tuya by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 896,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tuya by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tuya Trading Down 1.1 %
Tuya stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.46.
Tuya Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Tuya Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
