Barclays PLC Sells 5,731 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 438,635 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

