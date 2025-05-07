Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday after DZ Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank now has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $135.18 and last traded at $135.78. Approximately 2,587,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,948,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.