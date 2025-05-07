Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,207.35 and last traded at C$2,207.35, with a volume of 13299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,195.41.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,446.43.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total transaction of C$6,453,923.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $13,277,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2,040.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,979.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

