Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – May 4th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or manufacturing of lithium, a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics. Because lithium is essential to the rapidly growing battery industry, these stocks offer investors a way to participate in the shift toward electrification and renewable energy. However, they can also be volatile, as their performance is tied to commodity-price swings, geopolitical factors and evolving battery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,574,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. The company has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.23. 3,470,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,655. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $59.66. 2,176,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,247. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

