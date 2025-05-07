Mattel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,489 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 403% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,687 call options.

Mattel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mattel by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 47.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 329,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 105,558 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

