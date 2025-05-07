Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $89.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.93.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

