Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $137.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teleflex traded as low as $124.03 and last traded at $125.49, with a volume of 29239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.41.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex
Teleflex Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
Teleflex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teleflex
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.