Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 4th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Motorola Solutions, Palo Alto Networks, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell or support hardware, software and services designed to protect computer systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for solutions like firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection and identity management. Their performance is often driven by the frequency of cyberattacks, regulatory changes and advances in security technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,689,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,426. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 863.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $32.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $345.27 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average of $453.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,745. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,194. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

