TransMedics Group (TMDX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.