Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3504 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

