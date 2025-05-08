Brokerages Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Target Price at $61.08

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.08.

TEM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, Director Nadja West sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $41,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,102.55. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,297,949 shares of company stock worth $255,591,733. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

