Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

