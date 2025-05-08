MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
