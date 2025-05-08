MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on MXL

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 3.5 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.