Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Resources

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Solaris Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,094,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Solaris Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

