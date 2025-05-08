What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DBVT Q2 Earnings?

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

