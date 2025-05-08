Northland Capmk Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CNH Earnings

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNH. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,563.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,349.76. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. This represents a 46.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.