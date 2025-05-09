Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aegon has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

