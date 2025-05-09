AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $197.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AME opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

