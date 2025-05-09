Best Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Marvell Technology, Tempus AI, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that investors believe are trading below their intrinsic worth based on financial metrics like price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They often offer higher dividend yields and come from established firms with stable cash flows. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize their true value and drive prices upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,944,387. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.05. 3,776,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 30,207,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,233,730. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $6.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,791,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $15.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.41. 3,003,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,073,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,913,336. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

