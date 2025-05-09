FY2026 Earnings Estimate for OCUL Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,184,584.66. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 895,304 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

