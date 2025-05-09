Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tourmaline Bio FY2025 Earnings

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.22). The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

