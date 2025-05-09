Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

