Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

