Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $80.10

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,185,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

