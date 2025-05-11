Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

RHP stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.46%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

