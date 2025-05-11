Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,859 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

DVAX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.