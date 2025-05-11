Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $131.71 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

