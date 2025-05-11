Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 114,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $28.31 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.