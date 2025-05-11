Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

