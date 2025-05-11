What is Wedbush’s Forecast for DNLI Q1 Earnings?

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

DNLI stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

