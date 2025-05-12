10,090 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onity Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,604,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE ONIT opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89. Onity Group has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 26.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts predict that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

