Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.2% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

