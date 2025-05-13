Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

