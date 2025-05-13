Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

