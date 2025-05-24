Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 2,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.
