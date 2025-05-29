Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Decreases By 88.9%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
Ascom stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Ascom has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
About Ascom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.