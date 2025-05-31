Roblox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 49,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,609 call options.

Roblox Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE RBLX opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,532,039 shares of company stock valued at $177,792,818. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

