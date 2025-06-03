Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 55,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 3.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

