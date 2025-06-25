JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $366.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

