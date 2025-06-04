Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Ximen Mining Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Ximen Mining

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.