24,763 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 247,545 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 549,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after buying an additional 133,452 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VIGI opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

