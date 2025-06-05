HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.61.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity at HubSpot

NYSE:HUBS opened at $599.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6,661.30, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

