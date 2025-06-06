Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

