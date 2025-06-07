Capital A Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

