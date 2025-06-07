Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,705 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000.

FCLD stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

